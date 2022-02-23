Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,910.41

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $11,910.41 and approximately $111,439.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00284438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

