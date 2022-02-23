ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.20

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 20945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several brokerages have commented on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 90.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.