Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 198,935 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,368 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,935 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.74% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of TCBI opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

