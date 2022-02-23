Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $21.41 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Coupa Software worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $355.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

