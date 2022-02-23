Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $23.10 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Linde were worth $23,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

LIN stock opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.39. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

