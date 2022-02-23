Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.31% of Kohl’s worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $24,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 26.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.