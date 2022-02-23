Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) versus CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Head to Head Review

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Thryv and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thryv and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv presently has a consensus price target of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than CMG Holdings Group.

Volatility and Risk

Thryv has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thryv and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.87 $149.22 million $5.99 4.75 CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 25.76 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Summary

Thryv beats CMG Holdings Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

About CMG Holdings Group (Get Rating)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

