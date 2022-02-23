Thunder Token (TT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.83 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $63.12 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00246691 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.