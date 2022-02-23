Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,296,556 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59. The company has a market cap of £26.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

In other Tissue Regenix Group news, insider Daniel Lee acquired 1,408,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,084.50 ($19,154.77).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

