TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.61 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.580-$0.610 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 506,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.58.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

