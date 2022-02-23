Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.55

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 16435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. boosted their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 992.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $94,051,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
About Toast (NYSE:TOST)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
