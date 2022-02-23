Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.55

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 16435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. boosted their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 992.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $94,051,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

