Tokes Hits 24 Hour Volume of $228.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Tokes has traded up 0% against the dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001775 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.