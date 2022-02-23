Tolar 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,789.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Tolar has a total market cap of $662,693.94 and approximately $27,789.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tolar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00036037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00109594 BTC.

About Tolar

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.