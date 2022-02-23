Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.72

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 71469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

