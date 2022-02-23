Toncoin (TONCOIN) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.85 billion and $3.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00006299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.44 or 0.06917080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,981.79 or 0.99946114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

