TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

NYSE:BLD traded down $16.75 on Wednesday, reaching $202.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

