TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock traded down $16.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.95. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.