TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $278.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $219.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.95.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 35,157.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,531 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,403 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $68,649,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,472,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,082,000 after acquiring an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

