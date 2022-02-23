TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.46. TORM shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 709 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $537.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TORM by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TORM by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TORM by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

