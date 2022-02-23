TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.46. TORM shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 709 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $537.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.