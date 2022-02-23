Tornado Cash (TORN) One Day Volume Hits $18.71 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $32.07 or 0.00090053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $35.27 million and $18.71 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.52 or 0.06920998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.57 or 0.99798624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

