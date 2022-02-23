Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as low as C$1.46. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 143,833 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXP. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$199.00 price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.50.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

