Traders Purchase High Volume of Xperi Call Options (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,260 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,431% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPER shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 696,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

