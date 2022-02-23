Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $149.19

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $149.19 and last traded at $150.36, with a volume of 11166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average of $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

