Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.81% of Trane Technologies worth $332,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

NYSE:TT opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $149.61 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

