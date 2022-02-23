Transcodium Trading Down 58.4% This Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $505,009.39 and approximately $3,270.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

