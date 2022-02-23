Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,835,562 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,119,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.96% of Transocean worth $48,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

