Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 514,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,235,572. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Transocean by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 1,651,705 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,847 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 174,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

