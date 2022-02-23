Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $868.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

