Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $868.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
