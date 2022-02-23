TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,516,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,504,000 after buying an additional 2,041,422 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in TransUnion by 7,134.4% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,708,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,402,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,757,000 after purchasing an additional 286,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

