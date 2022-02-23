TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

Shares of TRU opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

