TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $105.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,032. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.