Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. 5,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,845. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.89. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.