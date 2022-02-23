Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. 7,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 516,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.