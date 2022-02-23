Treat DAO Market Capitalization Tops $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.33 or 0.06929774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,980.53 or 1.00365771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

