TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.71. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

TCBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 1,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

