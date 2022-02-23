Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.58

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.58 and last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 77997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,231 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

