TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,715,392.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.53. 933,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,725. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $171,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $19,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,181,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.