TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Head to Head Review

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get TriNet Group alerts:

This table compares TriNet Group and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.66% 41.71% 9.70% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TriNet Group and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group presently has a consensus price target of $87.31, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than RTCORE.

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 10.81, suggesting that its share price is 981% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.37 $272.00 million $4.36 19.26 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Summary

TriNet Group beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.