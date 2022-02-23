Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

NYSE TRN opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

