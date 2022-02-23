Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.92

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.92 and last traded at C$37.00, with a volume of 101511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.95.

TSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.13.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.194752 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

