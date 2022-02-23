Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.15

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.15 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 222 ($3.02). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 226.60 ($3.08), with a volume of 4,880,975 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.40) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 282 ($3.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.20) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

