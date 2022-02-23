TRON (TRX) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. TRON has a total market cap of $6.18 billion and $984.54 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003740 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,760,222,265 coins and its circulating supply is 101,760,228,816 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

