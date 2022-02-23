TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 7,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 770,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 46.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

