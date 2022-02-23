Truist Financial Comments on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

CYH stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

