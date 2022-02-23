TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.07 million.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

