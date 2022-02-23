Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 28,745 shares.The stock last traded at $70.90 and had previously closed at $70.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.03 million, a P/E ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 135.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tucows by 429.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Tucows during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 102,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

