Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $154.35

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $154.35 and last traded at $161.23, with a volume of 4510476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,562,381 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

