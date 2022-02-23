Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 4,442 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWST traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. 722,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

