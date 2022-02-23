Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 5,700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 590.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 274,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 234,902 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,072.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.