Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 640,800 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 173.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 640,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.09% of FibroGen worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of FGEN opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

